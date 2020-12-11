Jay-Z’s Marijuana Products revealed!

Just under two months after announcing his marijuana line Monogram, Jay-Z’s first venture into the cannabis industry has made its debut.

“Cannabis has been around for thousands of years, yet it is still an industry whose legacy of skilled craftmanship is often overlooked,” said Jay-Z .

“I created MONOGRAM to give cannabis the respect it deserves by showcasing the tremendous hard work, time and care that go into crafting a superior smoke. MONOGRAM products are next level when it comes to quality and consistency and we’re just getting started.”

The first Monogram offerings come in four different numbered strains designated “light,” “medium,” or “heavy.”

There’s the OG handroll, which retails for USD$50 and takes inspiration from premium cigars, while there will also be a loosies preroll pack for USD$40. The flower version of the line will be available in 2g and 4g jars, retailing for USD$40 and USD$70.

The launch of Monogram comes shortly after Jay partnered with new cannabis company TPCO, which is planning to reach 90 percent of California consumers by 2022.