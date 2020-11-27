JAY-Z To Produce Netflix Thriller

JAY-Z is set to produce a film adaptation of Dwayne Alexander Smith’s 2014 novel Forty Acres for Netflix.

The movie will follow a civil rights attorney fighting for survival when he’s invited to join an elite Black organization with a mind-blowing secret.

The thriller is described as a cross between Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Tom Cruise’s 1993 movie The Firm.

The author, Dwayne Alexander Smith, will also executive produce the film with Mike Epps and Dana Honor.

JAY-Z and Lassiter recently collaborated as producers for another Netflix movie The Harder They Fall, starring Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield and Regina King about a man who reunites his old gang for revenge against the man who killed his parents.

Hov is also executive producing a six-episode limited series for ABC.