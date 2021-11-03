Jay-Z is Officially on Instagram

HOV is officially on the gram.

Jay-Z, who is well known for not being very active on social media, launched an Instagram account on Tuesday.

The rapper/entrepreneur/anything else he wants to be stayed true to his minimalist approach with a single photo, the poster art for the new Netflix film “The Harder They Fall,” and an IG Story, featuring a countdown for the Black Western’s premiere on the streaming service.

He serves as a producer on the project which stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Regina King.

Jay-Z also curated the film’s soundtrack with music by him, naturally.

As of Wednesday the account was quickly approaching 2 million followers.

But don’t expect him to be all over the place liking photos. Jay-Z is only following one person: His equally famous and productive wife, Beyoncé.

-CNN

