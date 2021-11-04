Jay-Z disappears from Instagram

JAY-Z’s run on Instagram was short-lived as the rapper has deactivated his account. He amassed more than two million followers before his sudden departure.

Hov’s surprising entry to Instagram was announced on Nov. 2 and was seemingly intended to promote his Netflix film “The Harder They Fall.”

At the time, he counted down the release of the movie in his story, while posting promotional on his actual page. His wife, Beyoncé was the only person he followed on the platform.

While fans may be disappointed about JAY-Z’s Instagram exit, this is reportedly his second time joining and quitting the platform within a matter of hours.

As the New York Daily News reported in 2015, the Brooklyn entrepreneur created an account to post a birthday tribute to Michael Jackson.

Now, his new account is non-existent.