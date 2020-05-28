Javada Readies New “Baby-Making” Dancehall EP, ‘Rude And Smooth’

Dancehall fusion artiste Javada is readying a “baby-making” soundtrack for quarantiners, with his upcoming EP, Rude and Smooth.

Grammy-winning producer Frankie Music is spearheading the production, which is expected to feature no more than seven songs of sexy, dancehall music.

“It’s so fitting to the times; everybody is at home on lockdown, making babies or getting to know each other better,” Javada told DancehallMag. “Dancehall music nah fi be the ‘skin out’ or any of that, we can make it nice like back in the days when Shabba made Mr. Loverman and Mad Cobra did Flex. It’s still dancehall, but it’s sexy – not vulgar and raw. I want to do that in the 2000s and pay homage to that kind of music but still be me.”

Music enthusiasts will get an inkling of the project in early June when he releases Phenomenal, the second track on the EP. Produced by Cymatic Audio, the addictive ode bares pop and dancehall influences and sees Javada finessing his singing and deejay skills to create a baby-making banger.

The EP (his second since Feel Brand New, 2018) was also inspired by his 2014 mixtape of the same name and theme.

“I gained a lot of following and love from that mixtape,” he started. “Last year while doing some promotional runs, people from back then who fell in love with the mixtape would always reach out to me, girls especially, like ‘you not bringing us back to the Rude and Smooth voice?’. So I’m like alright, 2020 I’ll just continue up on that.”

The project will also include the intoxicating number, Give it To Me, featuring Nigerian act Tobby Drillz, and additional production credits from DJ Philloflexx, Dre Day, and Javada himself.

Like the rest of his peers, Javada, whose real name is Nevada Myrie, had grand plans for 2020 before the faceless coronavirus became a pandemic. Luckily, forward-thinking and preparation are working in his favor.

“It coming like me did know all of this a go happen cause I shot a bunch of videos at the beginning of the year, I even have the visuals for Phenomenal already which will drop shortly after the song comes out,” he said. “I was making content cause I knew I would have a busy year this year. I didn’t expect to be busy being at home, but the good thing is I made a lot of content.”

He added, “I was looking forward to going to certain places and doing shows, but the greatest thing is to have my family. I’d normally be gone and miss a lot of birthdays, funerals, weddings and graduations, so now I’m with my family more. So corona has been like a blessing and a curse.”

Since embarking on a music career in 2011, the entertainer has been carving his name beyond Jamaican borders, securing a network of afrobeats producers through the success of his 2016 single Wake Up Beside You, and being featured on singer Enrique Iglesias’ diamond-selling track, Duele El Corazón, that same year. He’s also the holder of a gold-selling record, since rappers Bonez MC and RAF Camora remixed his 2019 single Over and Over, released as Ova N Ova on their album Palmen aus Plastik 2.

Despite his accolades, Javada said he’s just satisfied with doing what he loves: making good music for every generation.

“Growing up with my granny, she was always playing music and there’d be a song for every moment. I want to be the man weh someone can seh they listened to when they were going to college when they were working out in the gym when they were making a baby…I want to be well-rounded and versatile to fit in anybody’s life,” he said. “I appreciate rewards but I don’t look for it, mi just waan fi mek music weh can connect to people like the music in the 90s did.”

