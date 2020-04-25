Jasmine Deen investigation

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Police are reporting that two persons of interest who were arrested in the case of missing University of the West Indies student, Jasmine Deen, have been charged.

They are 40-year-old Tamar Henry, otherwise called ‘Braff’ and ‘Lavish’, of Bull Bay, St. Andrew and 36-year-old Gregor Wright, otherwise called ‘G’.

Both Wright and Henry are charged with the offences of Possession of Identity Information, eight (8) counts of Unauthorized Access to Computer Data and Simple Larceny. Henry was also charged with the offence of Possession of Identity Information and breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Both remain in custody pending court appearances and the continuation of the missing person investigation.

More information will follow as soon as it becomes available.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....