JAPINAD Helping Jamaicans Make Healthier Food Choices

Past President of the Jamaica Association of Professionals in Nutrition and Dietetics (JAPINAD), Dr. Rosalie Brown, says the 100-member-strong organisation is committed to helping Jamaicans to make healthier food choices.

“Whether it’s a proper diet or eating to manage the symptoms of a disease or chronic condition, registered dietitian nutritionists design nutrition programmes to protect health, prevent allergic reactions and alleviate the symptoms of many types of disease,” she pointed out.

Dr. Brown, who was speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank, said that while the task is not always easy, the members are driven by an unwavering belief of service above self.

“Our job is to educate and inform the public as it relates to engaging in a healthy lifestyle. Therefore, we have brought all the skillsets in our profession under one umbrella to better serve the people,” she noted.

“A lot of our members work with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, as we are an important part of that team,” she pointed out.

Dr. Brown, who is a regional dietitian at the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), noted that the JAPINAD membership includes clinical dietitians, who specialise in the management of overweight and critically ill patients, such as those with renal (kidney) disease and diabetes, while others manage food service departments in nursing care facilities or hospitals.

JAPINAD is celebrating its 20th anniversary in March, under the theme ‘Celebrating our diverse profession, showcasing our Jamaican flavours’.

It is a non-profit professional organisation that represents all practitioners in the field of dietetics and nutrition.

The organisation, which was launched in 2002 has a membership consisting of professionals and paraprofessionals.

Its mission statement is to encourage excellence in the practice of nutrition and dietetics and to promote the professional image and interests of nutrition in collaboration with others on the healthcare team and the wider community.