Janet Jackson to address Super Bowl controversy & Michael Jackson’s death in new documentary

A Janet Jackson documentary is in the works, with the star reportedly giving unprecedented intimate access and “leaving no stone unturned”.

The programme, which has the working title Janet, will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the star’s self-titled debut album, released in 1982 when she was just 16, and is set to air early in 2022.

The announcement comes just weeks after Jackson’s infamous Super Bowl “wardrobe malfunction” in 2004 came back into the international spotlight when her co-performer Justin Timberlake, who exposed one of her breasts on stage, issued a public apology for the way he dealt with the incident in the aftermath.

Jackson who bore the brunt of the criticism while Timberlake’s solo career flourished, will give her side of the story in the programme.

She will also talk about the death of brother Michael Jackson in 2009 and discuss her romantic relationships, as well as becoming a mother later in life.

The singer welcomed her son Eissa at the age of 50 in 2017.

A&E has described the documentary, which will run for four hours in two episodes, as being “an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story”.