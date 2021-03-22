Jamie Foxx to play Mike Tyson in a new limited series

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamie Foxx will play boxing great Mike Tyson in a new biographical limited series.

The series, titled simply “Tyson,” is not currently set up at a network or streaming service, but will no doubt find one quickly given the names attached to it already.

The series is said to span the whole of Tyson’s life.

Foxx has been discussing his involvement in a Tyson project for some time, stating last year that he was deep into training for the role, though at the time it was said to be a biopic rather than a series.

This is the second Tyson limited series announced in the past month.

Hulu previously announced that it had ordered an eight-episode limited series about the boxer, but Tyson came out strongly against that series when it was announced and said he was not involved in it.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]il.com

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....