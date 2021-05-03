James reinjures ankle, uncertain for Denver Nuggets on Monday

(Reuters) Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reinjured his right ankle on Sunday night and his status is unclear for Monday night’s game against the visiting Denver Nuggets.

James departed the 121-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors with 6:42 remaining in the contest.

James was playing for the second time since missing 20 games due to the injured ankle. He said it has tightened up on him at halftime in both games.

Vogel and James were both in wait-and-see mode per whether the star forward could play against Denver.

James recorded 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists against Toronto as the slumping Lakers lost for the sixth time in seven games. They are 0-2 since James returned.

