James and inspired Lakers seek first NBA title since 2010

LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers lead Miami Heat 3-1 in the best-of-seven NBA final going into Friday’s fifth game.

A win would add to the two titles James won with Miami Heat and his single success with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 35-year-old has been involved in offering support to less fortunate sectors of society throughout his career and has also used his voice to highlight controversial issues, such as the shooting of African American woman Breonna Taylor by police officers in March.

This week he saw his image adorn the front of cereal boxes in the US alongside pictures of children from the school he founded two years ago. The two-time Olympic gold medallist said such moments are among “the best of my life”.

Bryant won five championships with the Lakers but was one of nine people killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

On Friday the Lakers will switch their traditional gold colours and compete in ‘Black Mamba’ jerseys – a strip named after the nickname Bryant made so well known.

The Lakers have won all four play-off matches they have contested when wearing the strip, which was co-designed by Bryant and released in 2017.