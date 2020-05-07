Jamella Coley Missing

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Nineteen-year-old Jamella Colley of Orchid Close, St Catherine has been missing since Sunday, May 03.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 170 centimeters (5 feet 7inches ) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Colly was last seen at home about midday, wearing a red blouse and blacks pants and a pair of slippers. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jamella Colley is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-949-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....