Jamella Coley Missing

Nineteen-year-old Jamella Colley of Orchid Close, St Catherine has been missing since Sunday, May 03.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 170 centimeters (5 feet 7inches ) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Colly was last seen at home about midday, wearing a red blouse and blacks pants and a pair of slippers. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jamella Colley is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-949-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.