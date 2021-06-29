Jamboree in Jamaica by Dr. Elsa Lycias Joel

In the land of springs
The Blue Mahoe sways gracefully
Ackee and saltfish, Marley sings
Adorable Arawaks serve it fancifully.
The land of blessed gold
Allures the world, it’s true
Lush and flourishing stories untold
Montane forests soak in dew.
Land of wood and water
Hosts Tainos, bold and free
One love, their blessed culture
Must live on, Yocahu’s decree.
The cradle of reggae rocks
Gently, for everyone to see
Hear! here, music never stops
Cherished dreadlocks, wild and free
God bird, the ultimate blessing
Tree of life renders pride
Blue and purple blooms sync
Again, love and peace abide
Coat of arms, a legacy
The long song finally ends
One people, out of many
The celebration of victory begins.
by Dr. Elsa Lycias Joel
The poet holds a doctorate in biotechnology. worked with the new indian express as sub editor for a year. She writes for quite a number of children’s magazines since 2004 in addition to contributing to The Delhi Press, I Quote, Women Exclusive (WE), infinithoughts, couples magazine and other national and regional dailies and lifestyle magazines.
