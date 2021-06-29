Jamboree in Jamaica by Dr. Elsa Lycias Joel

In the land of springs

The Blue Mahoe sways gracefully

Ackee and saltfish, Marley sings

Adorable Arawaks serve it fancifully.

The land of blessed gold

Allures the world, it’s true

Lush and flourishing stories untold

Montane forests soak in dew.

Land of wood and water

Hosts Tainos, bold and free

One love, their blessed culture

Must live on, Yocahu’s decree.

The cradle of reggae rocks

Gently, for everyone to see

Hear! here, music never stops

Cherished dreadlocks, wild and free

God bird, the ultimate blessing

Tree of life renders pride

Blue and purple blooms sync

Again, love and peace abide

Coat of arms, a legacy

The long song finally ends

One people, out of many

The celebration of victory begins.

by Dr. Elsa Lycias Joel