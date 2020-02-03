Jamalco Uses Health and Fitness to Strengthen Local Institutions

As the Government of Jamaica executes the Jamaica Moves campaign, aimed at reducing the negative impact of non-communicable diseases on the Jamaican populace, Jamalco will be continuing its Jamalco in Motion (JIM) programme during 2020 to get community representatives involved in physical activity.

Both Jamalco volunteers and residents of Jamalco’s operating communities will exercise and get fit during the six JIM activities organized for 2020, while raising funds for various charities. The first initiative for this year was held at the Brethren Church Hall in the Content community in York Town, Clarendon recently, with some forty residents and Jamalco volunteers. Physical Fitness Instructor, Kirk Gordon, guided the residents through an action-packed dance and flexibility session.

Senior Community Relations Officer Phillip Biggs, who organised the event, says, ‘although the residents welcome the JIM initiative, they know the value of exercise and an activity such as this will get them started on their fitness goals.’ The funds raised from the JIM event will be used to assist with the refurbishment of the Howell’s Content Basic School.

Chairperson of the school, Carlene Tyrell, welcomes the support being offered by Jamalco, through the JIM activity. He explained that the funds received will be used to execute infrastructural repairs to the roof and the flooring of the school.

The Jamalco In Motion programme will be further strengthened during 2020 as Jamalco team members get involved to fulfil its mandate of advancing physical fitness and continuing charitable contributions to local institutions that need assistance.

The next JIM event will be held on Sunday, February 16 when a 186 strong team will meet in Kingston to participate in the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run/Walk.