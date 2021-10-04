Jamaica’s NIR at US$3.88 billion in August

Jamaica’s Net International Reserves (NIR) at the end of August was US$3.88 billion, an increase of US$529.13 million relative to the US$3.35 billion reported at the end of July 2021. The country’s NIR broke the US$3-billion barrier in February 2021.

Special Drawing Rights and International Monetary Fund (IMF) was up by US$505.52 million to US$722.10 million coming from the US$216.59 million reported in July 2021. Liabilities to the IMF accounted for 100 per cent of Jamaica’s total foreign liabilities, which amounted to US$895.81 million.

This reflected a month-on-month decline of US$2.84 million in comparison to the US$898.65 million recorded for July 2021. At its current value, the NIR is US$1.13 billion more than its total of US$2.75 billion reported at the end of August 2020.

The current reserve is able to support approximately 46.13 weeks of goods imports and 32.92 weeks of goods and services imports.