Jamaica’s COVID-19 testing ‘satisfactory’ – Tufton

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says it has now tested over six thousand people in Jamaica. Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton says 6,095 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Up to Wednesday evening, 478 of those tests have come back positive; 5,576 have come back negative and 41 are pending.

Dr. Tufton says the Ministry has cleared up the backlog of testing and has options to increase.

“When compared with other jurisdictions… certainly in the region, Jamaica is testing at a rate that is satisfactory,” Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton said.

He was speaking at a digital media briefing this evening.