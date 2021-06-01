Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate decline to 6.6%

Jamaica has recorded one death and 37 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing down the number of positivity rate from 13.3% to 6.6%. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 48,594 with 949 fatalities.

As reported by the Ministry of Health, the one COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old woman from Hanover. Three more deaths are currently under investigation and the ministry has reported another death as “confidential.”

The latest cases include 21 females and 16 males all ranging from five years to 93 years.

The new cases were recorded in 11 parishes with Westmoreland recording the highest number of cases. As reported, Westmoreland recorded (seven) cases, Kingston and St. Andrew (five), Clarendon (five), St. Ann (four), St. Catherine (three), Portland (three), Manchester (two), Trelawny (two), St. Mary (one) and St. James (one).

The total number of persons who have recovered from the virus has increased to 25,485 which has decrease the country’s number of active COVID-19 cases to 21,784 from the previously recorded 21,939 active cases.

However, the number of patients hospitalized has increased with 11 of those cases being critical.

