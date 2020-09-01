Jamaica’s COVID-19 Numbers up to 2,459, 102 New Cases in the Last 24 Hours

Jamaica recorded 102 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing to 2,459 the total number of positives for the island.

Of the 102 newly confirmed cases, there were 51 females and 51 males with ages ranging from eight (8) months to 87 years. They have addresses in Kingston and St. Andrew (41), St. Catherine (5), St. Thomas (7), St. Mary (1), St. Ann (3), Portland (21), Trelawny (1), St. James (2), Manchester (12), St. Elizabeth (5), and Clarendon (4).

Of the 102 new cases, four (4) are contacts of confirmed cases while the remaining 98 are under investigation.

At this time, there are 456 imported cases, 612 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 236 cases related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; 212 are local transmissions (not epidemiologically linked); and 943 cases under investigation.

Some 1,335 (54.3%) of the confirmed cases are females and 1,095 (44.5%) are males. The sex classification of 29 (1.2%) of the total confirmed cases is under investigation. The ages of all confirmed cases range from 13 days to 97 years.

Currently, 890 (36.2%) persons have recovered and been discharged from care while 71 (2.9%) cases have returned to their countries of origin and 21 (0.9%) have died. One (1) additional case was a coincidental death of a COVID-19 positive individual.

There are now 1,476 (60%) active cases being monitored, including 14 moderately ill persons and six who are critically ill.