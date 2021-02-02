Jamaica’s Chanice Porter Finishes Second with 6.52m Jump

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Doha 2019 World Championships finalist and two-time Jamaica’s National Senior champion Chanice Porter set season’s best in the women’s long jump at second American Track League indoor track and field meet at the Randal Tyson Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Porter, a former Manchester High star had the best mark of 6.52m to finish behind American Kendell Williams’ 6.60m with France’s Yanis David third with 6.32m.

The former University of Georgia athlete jumped 6.52m twice in the competition, in the second and fourth rounds, and led the competition until the third round when Williams took over.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....