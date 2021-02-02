Jamaica’s Chanice Porter Finishes Second with 6.52m Jump

The Doha 2019 World Championships finalist and two-time Jamaica’s National Senior champion Chanice Porter set season’s best in the women’s long jump at second American Track League indoor track and field meet at the Randal Tyson Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Porter, a former Manchester High star had the best mark of 6.52m to finish behind American Kendell Williams’ 6.60m with France’s Yanis David third with 6.32m.

The former University of Georgia athlete jumped 6.52m twice in the competition, in the second and fourth rounds, and led the competition until the third round when Williams took over.