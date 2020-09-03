Jamaica’s 2020 Election Covered By Reggae King Radio Today

Jamaica’s 2020 election will be broadcast live from 7pm to 9pm EST on New York based Reggae King Radio along with Groovin Radio and The Gleaner. Hosts Ras Clem and Mr. Damien Mitchell will provide listeners with live updates and vote counts across parishes.

Thursday September 3rd, 2020 is the date voters go to the polls to decide who the countries Prime Minister will be. General elections are held every two to six years with most positions good for four years. Prior to this year’s election, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, has led Jamaica with a majority government. The largest opposition party is the People’s National Party (PNP) led by Peter Phillips.

Ras Clem and Mr. Damien Mitchell agree that “this election is very important to Jamaica and her Diaspora. The policies that candidates are campaigning on affect how the country will be run, and will affect how we do business and our relationships with the world at large.”

This years’ election will decide on the seat allocation of the 63 members of the House of Representatives. This year three parties are registered to contest the election which are the Jamaica Labour Party, the People’s National Party and the Jamaica Abolitionist Movement (JAM).

Voters must be 18 years and older, as well as a citizen of Jamaica to be eligible to vote. The leader of the party commanding a majority of support in the House of Representatives is called on by the Governor General to form a government as Prime Minister while the leader of the largest party or coalition not in government becomes the Leader of the Opposition.

Listeners can tune in to www.ReggaeKingRadio.com or can access the station by downloading the Reggae King Radio app in Google Play store or the App store in Apple.