Jamaicans will be coming home

Jamaicans will be coming home - Mckoys News
The Government says it has developed protocols to bring home thousands of Jamaicans overseas who want to come home.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith gave the assurance this evening that the Government was in touch with organizations, including shipping lines, connected to thousands of Jamaicans stranded overseas.

The protocols are being discussed and Jamaican missions overseas are also working on the plans and processes to bring the Jamaicans home.

