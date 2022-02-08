Jamaicans Urged to Get Vaccinated As COVID-19 Deaths Increase

Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton is urging Jamaicans to learn from the experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years and to continue to observe the protocols to protect themselves and their families.

“Some 2,694 Jamaicans have died leaving family and friends as a result of COVID-19. In addition, hospitals have been overwhelmed leaving many in need of care not to get it due to COVID-19 cases,” the Minister noted.

Some 150 of the 2,694 COVID-19-related deaths since 2020 occurred this year. There were 2,221 deaths in 2021 and 323 in 2020.

“98.4% per cent of those who have died were unvaccinated, a clear indication of the value of vaccination to saving lives. We must follow the science even while we attempt to balance lives and livelihoods,” Dr. Tufton said.

The Minister has also reminded Jamaicans to continue to wear their masks, frequently wash and sanitise hands, and to maintain their physical distance from others.