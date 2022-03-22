Jamaicans Must Apply For Permits To Stage Entertainment Events

Jamaicans must get the requisite approvals before staging entertainment events and continue their vigilance against the Coronavirus (COVID-19), says Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.

He said despite the withdrawal of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), the virus still poses risks to the well-being of many persons, and they must act for their own safety.

“A lot of parties are going to be held, and there is a process. Before COVID, you would go to the Municipal Corporations and the police and put in your applications for your parties; that is still in place,” the Minister said, while addressing a community meeting in Gregory Park, St. Catherine, on March 18.

“I want to urge you, you were faithful during COVID, continue to be faithful in doing what is necessary, because if you don’t, the police are going to shut them (parties) down, seize the equipment, and you know the consequences of that,” he added.

The Minister said that all the measures, such as mask-wearing, handwashing and regular sanitising are still necessary to control the spread of the virus, and to ensure that the country can return to normality.

“We are working to ensure that everything gets back in order,” Mr. McKenzie explained.

He was presented with an appreciation plaque by Councillor for the Gregory Park Division, Joy Brown, for his service to Local Government.

Councillor Brown said the people of her division “appreciate what you have done”, and they will continue to work until the area eradicates the stigma that has been placed on them.

“We will not stop until we put Gregory Park back on the map as the true historic mother community of Portmore,” she said.

WRITTEN BY: GARFIELD L. ANGUS
SOURCE: JIS news

