“Jamaicans It’s Too Nasty”, Cardi B Endorses Ishawna’s ‘WAP’ Remix

Dancehall artiste Ishawna is reveling in the spotlight as she recently received an endorsement from Cardi B for her remix of the controversial song WAP by the Bodak Yellow singer and her fellow American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The original song was released on August 7, 2020, as the lead single from Cardi B’s second studio album.

The former DownSound Records artiste, who is known for her practical lyrics, shocked Dancehall fans when she released the raunchy remix. Just like her musical counterpart, Vybz Kartel, who also remixed the popular song, it went viral.

It wasn’t long before the Equal Rights singer caught the attention of International Star, Cardi B. Hours after the track was released, the rapper gave her stamp of approval.

On Monday, August 10, Cardi re-shared Ishawna’s post to her Instagram story and wrote, “(Jamaica flag emoji) Fireeeeee Jamaicans it’s too nasty.”

Riding on the wave of being recognized internationally, the deejay shared her joy to her fans with a post of her own on the Gram. “Cardi B has entered the chat. Thanks @iamcardib and thanks for all the love on the Reflix guys #WAP #Bad Gal settings #Ishawna #Jamaica,” Ishawna captioned a screenshot of the endorsement.

Ishawna told the STAR today, “When I heard the song, I felt it was only right that I jump on the track and do the refix. It’s more than just the fact that it’s a freaky song. I love that it’s two women being confident and embracing their sexuality because that’s me. That’s what I represent.”

“I wouldn’t say I’m the ‘queen for freaks’ but I am the queen for people who are confident and comfortable with themselves and their sexuality. I represent for the people who are doing whatever the hell they want to because dem nuh affi answer to nobody. A your life, do weh you wah do,” she said.

The singer spoke about the double standards in music. “Men are allowed to say this and that and live their lives and women have to be put in a little box and we’re not allowed to express ourselves and talk about the things that we like? Since the beginning, with the songs that I release, I’m all about empowering women,” she said.

“I have always told them that ‘listen, we are allowed to be sexual and we’re allowed to express ourselves’ and we nuffi feel no way bout it.”

She continued, “Mi sing bout weh mi feel fi sing bout and dem (naysayers) need fi get a voice and sing bout weh dem wah since dem nuh wah hear weh mi a sing bout. Girl nah change fi please nobody. Never did then and I won’t now.”

The dancehall artist rose to fame after she was discovered and taken under the wing of veteran deejay Bounty Killer. She then went on to join the label DownSound Records and released several popular singles.

Meanwhile, in another Instagram post yesterday, Ishawna shared with her new fans the origin of her WAP remix cover art.

“To everyone that’s been wondering where I got my tongue pic for the WAP Refix artwork,” she wrote in the caption with a clip from her recent Reggae Sumfest performance, which sent tongues wagging that night.

Source: Dancehallmag