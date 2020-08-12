Jamaicans Hail Clarks As “Official Election Shoes”

The Clarks shoe has been popular among Jamaican men and even women for years. However, since Prime Minister Andrew Holness turned up at Gordon House yesterday sporting a pair of green Desert Clarks, much more attention has been drawn to the shoe. Member of the People’s National Party (PNP), Peter Bunting was later seen on a flyer in an orange pair.

Twitter users in Jamaica and in the diaspora have started threads on the popular social media app, wearing their favorite pair of the shoe. Many have even jokingly sighted that the Clarks brand is a “sponsor” for the upcoming general election set for September 3.

C. & J. Clark International Ltd, trading as Clarks, is a British-based, international shoe manufacturer and retailer. It was founded in 1825 by brothers Cyrus and James Clark in Street, Somerset, England – where it still has its headquarters. The company has over 1,000 branded stores and franchises around the world and also sells through third-party distribution.

