Jamaicans Encouraged to Protect Their Wellbeing by Taking The Vaccine

With the expected increase in the supply of vaccines, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is encouraging the population to protect their wellbeing by getting vaccinated.

Speaking at a social housing function in Farm Pen, St. Mary, on Friday (July 16), the Prime Minister said a “good supply” of the medicine is set to arrive in August, and communities will be mobilised to ensure that Jamaicans are safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We may even get some in the remaining days of July, and at that time we will be expanding our vaccination efforts, and communities will be (requested) to participate in the vaccination programme,” Mr. Holness told his audience.

He argued that to decrease the vaccine hesitancy, “influencers” in communities, such as churches and political machineries will be asked to assist, adding that advertisements and public announcements will be engaged “to get persons to take the vaccine.”

“I am encouraging all of you to put aside the hesitancy, the ‘wait and see.’ For your own health, take the vaccine when it is your turn. Look out for your local clinic, your local church hall, that is where we will be mobilising, and when it comes, take the vaccine,” the Prime Minister urged.

Mr. Holness also appealed for continued adherence to the COVID-19 prevention measures, such as the wearing of protective masks and social distancing, noting that it is clearly prescribed under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), how masks should be worn.

“Masks should cover your nose and your mouth; it is not something to be worn under your chin, which I see many persons doing, or to be hung off one ear. Wear your masks, sanitise regularly, and don’t be afraid to stand off if somebody is coming too close to you. It is necessary to keep us safe,” Mr. Holness told the gathering.