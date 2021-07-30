Jamaicans 18 Years And Over Can Make Appointments To Receive Vaccine

As of Friday, July 30, all Jamaicans aged 18 years and older will be able to make an appointment for the first and second doses of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m., persons will be able to register online at the Ministry’s website, www.moh.gov.jm , or through the vaccination call centre at 1-888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683).

Meanwhile, some 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, donated by the United Kingdom, are expected to arrive in the island on Friday.

The supply will facilitate the staging of a vaccine blitz on the weekend for both the first and second doses.

Addressing the Ministry’s virtual COVID Conversations press briefing on Thursday (July 29), Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, urged Jamaicans to take this opportunity to get vaccinated.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine is the world’s most popular vaccine and, indeed, enough time has elapsed to show that it is safe… . Approximately 300,000 Jamaicans have taken at least one dose, and so no one should have any fear about taking the vaccine,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Dunstan Bryan, said the Ministry will be increasing the number of vaccine sites to accommodate more persons.

“As part of achieving the objective of being in as many locations as possible to create greater access, the Ministry, through its regional health authority and its parish health departments will be establishing several venues through which individuals can access vaccines,” he said.

Some 1.4 million doses of vaccine are expected by the end of September.