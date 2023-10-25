Jamaican\Canadian Man’s Bullet-Riddled Body Discovered In Salt River Clarendon

During the early hours of Tuesday morning, a man’s decomposing body was found in Salt River, Clarendon. According to police, the body is believed to be that of Merrick Aries, a 43-year-old Kingston resident who lives at 46 Paddington Terrace and is also a resident of Canada.
It is the goal of homicide detectives to determine the motive for the murder of Aries, whose bullet-riddled body was found at a popular location in Clarendon.
After the cops got to the scene, the body was found on its back, wearing a white T-shirt, white underpants, blue jeans, and white sneakers. It was observed that the deceased’s pants were half-down, and his belt was unfastened upon its discovery.
The police believe that based on their assessment of the scene, it is possible that Aries had been lured to the area and was robbed of his belongings, according to reports. However, there was a grey Honda motor vehicle parked beside the body of the deceased.
In a subsequent check, it was discovered that the car was the property of a car rental company with branches located in Kingston, St Ann, and St James.
According to preliminary investigations, the vehicle was rented in St James last Saturday and was scheduled to be returned on October 30. Police have reported that items were found in the car that may be able to be used in their investigation.