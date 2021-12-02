Jamaican Woman Shot to Death at Home in Florida

A Jamaican-born woman was discovered shot to death in her Port St Lucie, Florida home, on Tuesday, on Tuesday.

Dead is 45-year-old Karesha Brissett.

According to relatives, Brissett moved to Florida from Jamaica several years ago.

Reports are that, Brissett’s body was discovered by Port St Lucie police late Tuesday morning when a friend went to her home after she failed to show up for work.

An alert was raised after the friend observed that the back sliding glass door to her home had been broken.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers discovered 13 spent shell casings on the rear patio of the house.

Investigators theorize that Brissett was shot and killed through the sliding glass door, without her assailants enter the premises.

According to Sergeant John Dellacroce of the Port St Lucie police, the evidence thus far indicates that the murder was a “targeted crime, not an act of random violence.”

Police are still searching for a motive in the shooting and are urging members of the public to come forward with any information, audio or video that can be useful in solving the case.