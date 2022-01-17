Jamaican Woman Sentenced to 15 years for Attempting to Murder Elderly Husband in NY

A Jamaican woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to murder a 74-year-old New Yorker she married to get US citizenship.

Olivia Raimo, 30, was sentenced on Thursday for second degree attempted murder in connection with an incident that occurred in New Rochelle, New York, in January 2020.

Additionally, as part of her plea agreement, Raimo was sentenced to five years of post-release supervision, according to sources in the United States media.

According to the Westchester County district attorney’s office, Raimo committed the attack following a meeting with an attorney and the man she married in 2017.

The meeting with the legal officer was scheduled in advance of an interview with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to establish the legitimacy of the marriage between the Jamaican and the American citizen.

The attorney advised them, however, that they would have a difficult time passing their marriage interview with US immigration officers.

According to sources, Raimo allegedly shoved the elderly man between the toilet seat and a wall in her husband’s New Rochelle house on January 24, 2020.

A straight razor was then used to slash her victim’s wrist, resulting in massive blood loss from the injury.

Fortunately, the man’s home health aide arrived at the scene during the event, but Raimo refused to let him into the building.

As a result, the health aide called the New Rochelle police department because he did not know who the woman was.

Later that evening, the police arrived and gained entry to the house, where they overheard the elderly man screaming in the bathroom.

The senior citizen was rushed to a Bronx hospital, where he needed two procedures to repair the tendons in his injured arm.

Despite the procedure, the man was unable to use his hand.

Raimo was arrested on February 11, 2020, following a police investigation into the event.

After being questioned by police detectives, she was later charged.