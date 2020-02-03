Jamaican Woman Accused of Trafficking Prostitutes into Bahamas

Latest Jamaica News (McKoy’s News): A Jamaican woman who is said to have smuggled three women into the Bahamas for prostitution last month, has reportedly denied the charges brought against her, and was remanded into custody on Friday, January 31.

The suspect who is identified as Avagaye Jemison, also known as ‘Tiny’ or ‘Spice’, a 29-year-old resident of Charles Drive in the Bahamas, is charged with three counts of human trafficking.

Allegations are that the Jamaican, who is married to a Bahamian national, smuggled three women into the Island between January 14 and 24 this year.

No details were provided regarding the ages of the smuggled women.

Jemison appeared in a magistrate’s court, but did not have a lawyer when she pleaded not guilty to the charges. She was remanded into custody and given a trial date which will be on March 31.

The Bahamian police are still investigating the alleged human trafficking.