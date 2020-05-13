Jamaican student dies in plane crash

Jamaica student dies in plane crash
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A Jamaican student pilot, who is a resident of Miramar, Florida died following a plane crash in the city on Tuesday.

Dead is Jamaican student pilot, 25-year-old Mark Daniel Scott. It is also being reported that a flight instructor received serious injures in the incident and has been hospitalized.

The plane, a Piper PA-34 registered to the Wayman Aviation flight school, crashed on the south side of Pembroke Road near the corner of Hiatus Road shortly before 9 am and then burst into flames.

Both occupants were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.  However, Scott did not survive.

Scott was stated to be an advanced student nearly done with his training.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....