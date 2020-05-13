Jamaican student dies in plane crash

A Jamaican student pilot, who is a resident of Miramar, Florida died following a plane crash in the city on Tuesday.

Dead is Jamaican student pilot, 25-year-old Mark Daniel Scott. It is also being reported that a flight instructor received serious injures in the incident and has been hospitalized.

The plane, a Piper PA-34 registered to the Wayman Aviation flight school, crashed on the south side of Pembroke Road near the corner of Hiatus Road shortly before 9 am and then burst into flames.

Both occupants were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. However, Scott did not survive.

Scott was stated to be an advanced student nearly done with his training.