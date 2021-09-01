Jamaican Socialite Stephanie Gregg Dies from Covid

26-year-old Stephanie Gregg, a popular Jamaican socialite has died. She was the daughter of former race car driver Gary Gregg, the sister of race car driver Kyle ‘Speedy’ Gregg, and the niece of Dancehall producer Rvssian.

Gregg reportedly had underlying health issues and an autoimmune illness before developing COVID-19, as a result, she developed complications. she was flown to Miami this week, but died on Tuesday.

She was a popular personality in the upper St. Andrew community, with over 34,000 Instagram followers, and was an ardent video game player.

Gregg’s Instagram account was flooded with over 1.5K comments that expressed condolences from followers and several local entertainment figures, including Romeich Major from Romeich Entertainment, Popcaan dancer Desha Ravers, Usain Bolt and his wife Kasi Bennett, Projexx, Starface, Stalk Ashley, Yanique Curvy Diva, social media personality Prince Pine.