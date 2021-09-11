Jamaican Singer Karen Smith is Dead

Popular Jamaican Singer, Karen Smith has Died.

Smith, who was battling colon cancer, died on Saturday morning at the Baywest Wellness Hospital in St James. She was 61 years old at the time.

Smith, who is a former president of the Jamaica Federation of Musicians and Affiliates Union (JFMAU), is noted for her diverse range of musical styles, which includes jazz and reggae.

The P.J. Patterson administration honored Smith with an Order of Distinction for her remarkable contributions to the music industry.

She died leaving her husband Jackie Jackson, who has been her manager for the past 36 years, her daughter, Courtni, and her mother, Barbara Smith.