A Jamaican woman who disobeyed the national nightly curfew imposed by the Government has been remanded to Dodds pending sentence.
The 23-year-old bartender pleaded guilty to being along with Government Hill, St Michael between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on March 30 without a reasonable explanation.
Sergeant Theodore McClean told Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court that police found Beacon outdoors around 9: 40 p.m.
https://barbadostoday.bb/2020/04/01/jamaican-remanded-for-breaking-curfew/