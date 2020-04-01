A Jamaican woman who disobeyed the national nightly curfew imposed by the Government has been remanded to Dodds pending sentence.

Christean Bridgette Beacon, who has no fixed place of abode, will return before the District ‘D’ Magistrates’ Court on April 29.

The 23-year-old bartender pleaded guilty to being along with Government Hill, St Michael between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on March 30 without a reasonable explanation.

Sergeant Theodore McClean told Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court that police found Beacon outdoors around 9: 40 p.m.

https://barbadostoday.bb/2020/04/01/jamaican-remanded-for-breaking-curfew/