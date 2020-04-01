Jamaican remanded for breaking curfew

Jamaican remanded for breaking curfew
A Jamaican woman who disobeyed the national nightly curfew imposed by the Government has been remanded to Dodds pending sentence.

The 23-year-old bartender pleaded guilty to being along with Government Hill, St Michael between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on March 30 without a reasonable explanation.

Sergeant Theodore McClean told Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court that police found Beacon outdoors around 9: 40 p.m.

 

