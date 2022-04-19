Jamaican Quarter Breaks World U204x100m Record at Carifta Games

A women’s world U20 4x100m record highlighted the 49th edition of the Carifta Games in Kingston, Jamaica, from 16-18 April as athletes and fans passionately celebrated the return of the event after a two-year postponement.

The three-day event saw Jamaica maintain its Caribbean dominance on home soil, topping the medal table with 45 gold, 29 silver, and 18 bronze medals. The Bahamas finished second with four gold, six silver, and seven bronze medals, followed by the British Virgin Islands with four gold, two silver, and one bronze.

Alongside the world U20 4x100m record of 42.58 set by Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Brianna Lyston, and Tia Clayton, there were several other exceptional performances from the next generation of regional stars, sparking hope for a bright future.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, an annual visitor to the Games, gave the keynote address. Also in attendance were Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who declared the Games open, Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mike Sands, President of the North American, Central American, and Caribbean Athletics Association, plus Sir Austin Sealy, founder of the Carifta Games, and Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport.

Joining them in watching the next generation of athletics stars were some of the sport’s legends, including Jamaica’s sprint greats Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.