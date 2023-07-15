Jamaican Police rejoice after capturing Only The Family” (OTF) Gang members in St James

Jamaican police officers are celebrating the apprehension of several members of the “Only The Family” (OTF) Gang, who were taken into custody following a major gun and ammunition seizure in Green Pond, St. James on Thursday.
According to the police communications unit, the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF) conducted an early morning operation, on Thursday which led to the recovery of several weapons, close to 500 assorted rounds of ammunition and other contraband.
Among the weapons seized were a AM-15 multi-calibre rifle, a Omni Hybrid multi-calibre AR-15 rifle, one modified KMA-15 multi-calibre rifle.
Three pistols were also seized: a Browning, a Glock 19 and a Hellcat pistol along with 5.56 rounds totalling 192 and 273 pieces of 9mm rounds. Other firearm paraphernalia including working parts, magazines and holsters as well as cash in Jamaican and United States currencies and several electronic communication devices were also confiscated.
“The identities of the persons in custody are being withheld pending further investigations,” a report from the police stated.
“The JAGTF and wider Security Forces remain resolute in its mission to dismantle gangs, rid the country of illegal guns, and prosecute criminals,” the Constabulary boasted.
In providing details of the gangsters’ mode of operation, the police statement described the OTF Gang as “a second generation gang with headquarters in Red Dirt, Retirement, St. James”.
“It has strong influence in the Green Heights Mews, Green Pond community of St. James and is known to have strong trans-national connection with multiple top-tier members residing overseas,” the police said.
“The gang is also known for its strong involvement in contract killings and lottery scamming, and has contributed to a number of murder and shooting incidents, most of these stemming from gang conflicts,” it added.
The Constabulary said that the OTF is allies with “two of the Division’s most notable gangs: the Vietnam Sparta Gang based in the Flanker community and the Big Yard Gang based in Granville, St. James”.
“Based on previous reports, these are clear indicators that the Security Forces are having an impact in the counter illicit trafficking of weapons and ammunition that are being trafficked and confiscated through multiple controlled ports,” the Constabulary said.
By Alecia Leon
