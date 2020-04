Jamaica News: A Jamaican pastor and three other members of the New Testament Church of God, in St. John’s, Antigua, will be returning to court on May for various charges. The pastor, Uriah Taylor, and Alston Stoner pleaded guilty to battery on the police, obstruction and resisting arrest on Monday. They were due to be sentenced on Tuesday, but the matter was pushed back.

When the case was called up, two other church members, Eric Rattary and Jennifer Kenton, admitted to obstructing a police constable during the incident at the church on Sunday when officers attempted to disperse the congregation for failure to comply with the restriction

Their attorney, Sherfield Bowen, told Magistrate, Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards, that he would be making a submission on their behalf, challenging the legality of the charges and the social distancing regulations under the Public Health Act.

Bowen was asked to tender his submission by April 14 after which the prosecution will be given until April 24 to respond.

The quartet will then return to court on May 5 for the magistrate’s decision.

Bail was offered to all four persons with conditions attached.