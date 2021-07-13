Jamaican on Murder Charge Captured in Portland, after Escaping Custody in St Lucia

A Jamaican man who escaped custody in St Lucia last October, after being incarcerated for murder, was captured during a police raid in Buff Bay, Portland on Sunday (July 11).

The suspect was being held for the shooting death of 28-year-old Cleus Alfred, of Ravine Macock, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Alfred is said to have been murdered on August 25, 2020, and his body was discovered the next morning by a jogger.

The police in Portland did not release the identity of the man, however, St Lucia authorities have identified the primary suspect in Alfred’s murder as 27-year-old Jamaican Orville Pernelle.

According to a St Lucian news source, Pernelle reportedly used a sharp tool to cut through steel bars and escape from a cell he shared with three other prisoners in October last year.