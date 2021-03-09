Jamaican O’Brien Wasome wins triple jump title at Longhorn Invitational

Jamaican O’Brien Wasome, the 2018 National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) champion for the University of Texas, opened his outdoor season with a wind-aided 17.06m triple jump at the Longhorn Invitational at the Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

The 24-year-old Jamaica College standout holds the world-leading mark of 17.05m during the first round of the competition. His winning mark of 17.06m jump was his second jump of the competition but was aided by a trailing wind of 2.4m/s.

The two marks better the previous outdoor best of 16.81m held by Cuba’s Andy E. Hechavarria that was set on February 27 in Cuba.

All three of Wasome’s three marks would have won the competition.

