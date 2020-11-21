Jamaican Nick Richards make NBA drafted by Pelicans and traded to Hornets

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The former Jamaica College standout Nick Richards were selected on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, National Basketball Association (NBA) draft that was conducted virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 22-year-old became the first Jamaican to be drafted to the NBA since Jerome Jordan was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2010.

The 6” 11′ Richards’ ability was spotted early when he participated in an All-Star camp and he left Jamaica in 2013 and played at St Mary’s High School in New York before transferring to a well-known prep school, The Patrick School in Hillside, New Jersey a year later.

Richards was initially drafted by the New Orleans Pelican but was immediately traded to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....