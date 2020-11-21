Jamaican Nick Richards make NBA drafted by Pelicans and traded to Hornets

The former Jamaica College standout Nick Richards were selected on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, National Basketball Association (NBA) draft that was conducted virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 22-year-old became the first Jamaican to be drafted to the NBA since Jerome Jordan was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2010.

The 6” 11′ Richards’ ability was spotted early when he participated in an All-Star camp and he left Jamaica in 2013 and played at St Mary’s High School in New York before transferring to a well-known prep school, The Patrick School in Hillside, New Jersey a year later.

Richards was initially drafted by the New Orleans Pelican but was immediately traded to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange.