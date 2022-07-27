Jamaican Men who Escaped Death Row

Earl Pratt and Ivan Morgan were subject to over a decade of mental torture while being on death row for 14 years, awaiting execution in Jamaica. Because they experienced such extreme mental anguish, their case established a legal precedent limiting the amount of time a person can be kept under a death sentence. Not only did this save them from being executed, hundreds of people across the Caribbean were also saved.

Earl Pratt and Ivan Morgan were arrested in 1977 on suspicion of murder. During their trial, one single eye witness testimony was enough for the jury to decide that they were guilty of the crime, after only two minutes to lead to their conviction. The death penalty was mandatory at the time, and that sentence was given to them.

The two men were kept in virtual isolation, confined to tiny cells measuring six feet by six feet, for 23 hours Every. Single. Day. They had no furniture, their bed was a sheet of foam, and they could only pass waste in a bucket which was emptied once a day. This was torture enough, but they were subject to more anguish to come.

As if it weren’t bad enough, the agony did not only come from being on death row for 14 years, or being in a 6×6 holding cell, or passing faeces in buckets that would stay by their side for 24 hours, or having no bed to sleep on, or not having human interaction, or being isolated. The additional mental torment came from being handed their death warrants on THREE different occasions, and being granted a reprieve at the last minute. Each time they were told they would be executed, they were weighed and measured for their coffins. On each occasion, the men listened to the hangman make practice drops in preparation for their execution.

This means that every time, the men would prepare mentally for their death, facing the thought of having to end their lives, whether they were scared and saddened that their last day is forthcoming, or happy to finally leave that torturous situation they have been in for the past decade. Then, after they finally accepted that they were close to taking their last breath, they would be told that that will no longer be happening.

The Death Penalty Project assisted their legal team in appealing their death sentences to the Privy Council. Their sentences were lowered on the basis of being in severe mental torment during their prolonged period on death row, known as “the death row syndrome” or the “death row phenomenon”, as their death sentences were no longer constitutional.

In November 1993, the Privy Council ruled that a period of more than five years’ delay in carrying out a death sentence constituted “cruel and inhuman punishment and therefore violated Jamaica’s constitution”. The court noted that death penalty sentences, which were inherited from the United Kingdom, were meant to be carried out speedily after the sentence.

Pratt and Morgan were consequently removed from death row and their sentences were reduced to life imprisonment. Pratt was released in 2007 after becoming eligible for parole. In an unfortunate flow of events, Morgan never saw his freedom. He died in prison of natural causes three years after the judgment.

