Jamaican Love with a World Taste

Montego Bay Jamaica has always been thought of as a hub of tourism, nightlife, food, restaurants, clubs, beaches and bars. Jamaicans seemed to pride themselves on their food and its pallet. I’m going to look at someone who has brought that flavor and taste to the world.

Living in a first-world country I marinate every day in a massive melting pot of cultures, ethnicities, traditions, etc and this vibe is mirrored or reflected in my food. Being eclectic in the taste or fusion of food is inevitable living in the great U.S of A.. Well there is one such restaurant and bar that brings that all together. Its called “JAMERICAN CUISINE”. I can remember having dinner dates with business partners, friends and loved ones and always feeling compelled to try out new cuisines based on the mood or environment you feel at the time. Over the years it dawned on me that all food no matter the origin once seasoned with love and spice can transform a persons mindset and take it to a limitless place of possibilities. The owner and hostess Jazz as she is referred to has sold that ambiance to us right here in Florida. Her chef has mastered the art of mixing cultural and diverse menus that reflect the world we live in.

When I think of the perfect union of peace and love it is always centered around a platter, plate or even buffet of different cuisines, so why not up the game and fuse my heritage hailed from the land of wood and water, Bob Marley, Usain Bolt and Reggae music (Jamaica) and mix and blend with other food cultures worldwide, I have on my menu a winner that’s such a favorite I can never not have it available, our Oxtail Rigatoni.. so rich and flavorful is this dish our customers just can’t seem to get enough.

All I’m saying is go look her up. Go look the restaurant up. They are more than a Jamaican restaurant. They are a fine wine and dine restaurant that offers the best of Jamaica and the world.