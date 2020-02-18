Jamaican Jailed for Overstaying, Faces Deportation in Guyana

Two Trelawny men charged by the police for illegal firearm
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A Jamaican man who had pleaded guilty for overstaying in Guyana, was fined and ordered by a Guyanese Judge to be deported on Friday February 14.

He is Embar Barker, who reportedly had overstayed his 10 months there, according to sources.

Reports are that the Jamaican was granted admission by the immigration officials his six (6) months stay in the country between October 18, 2018 to April 27, 2019.

He however, refused to leave the country and was picked up by the police on February 10 this year.

After pleaded guilty, Barker was subsequently fined Guyanese $30,000 or will have to spend one (1) month in prison.

Once the fine is paid or his sentence completed , Barker will be deported to Jamaica.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Coronavirus Infections Slow in China as Apple Warns of Iphone Shortages
Coronavirus Infections Slow in China as Apple Warns of Iphone Shortages
China Regulator Says Coronavirus Impact on Industries to Show in February
China Regulator Says Coronavirus Impact on Industries to Show in February
Jamaican Jailed for Overstaying, Faces Deportation in Guyana
Jamaican Jailed for Overstaying, Faces Deportation in Guyana
Elder Dies in Motor Vehicle Accident
Elder Dies in Motor Vehicle Accident
St Andrew Man Charged for Assault, Gun Possession
St Andrew Man Charged for Assault, Gun Possession
Police And Taxi Driver People Look At This
Police And Taxi Driver People Look At This
Jah Know! Popcaan Bait Up Mavado Baaaaddd
Jah Know! Popcaan Bait Up Mavado Baaaaddd
Two Teens Arrested, Currently Facing Charges For Stolen Car, Impersonating A Police
Two Teens Arrested, Currently Facing Charges For Stolen Car, Impersonating A Police
27-Y-O Woman Shot Dead/ 5-Y-O Son Shot & Injured at Their Home in Kingston
27-Y-O Woman Shot Dead/ 5-Y-O Son Shot & Injured at Their Home in Kingston
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....