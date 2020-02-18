Jamaican Jailed for Overstaying, Faces Deportation in Guyana

A Jamaican man who had pleaded guilty for overstaying in Guyana, was fined and ordered by a Guyanese Judge to be deported on Friday February 14.

He is Embar Barker, who reportedly had overstayed his 10 months there, according to sources.

Reports are that the Jamaican was granted admission by the immigration officials his six (6) months stay in the country between October 18, 2018 to April 27, 2019.

He however, refused to leave the country and was picked up by the police on February 10 this year.

After pleaded guilty, Barker was subsequently fined Guyanese $30,000 or will have to spend one (1) month in prison.

Once the fine is paid or his sentence completed , Barker will be deported to Jamaica.