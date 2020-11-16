Jamaican Hairdresser Killed by Ex-Boyfriend In Antigua

A Jamaican hairdresser who migrated to Antigua and Barbuda 3 years ago was killed, due to an altercation with a man reported to be her ex-boyfriend.

The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Simone Whyte, and it is being reported that her throat was slashed during the dispute.

The suspect has been identified as a 35-year-old man, who was said to have escaped the scene afterwards.

The mother of four, Simone Whyte Barrington was reported to be in a building attending to someone when she was attacked by the man who had a knife.

Attorney at law Wendell Robinson, however, came forward and made it known that the man suspected of the crime, had to be hospitalized due to injuries he received on his neck and chin during the altercation.

The incident took place in the capital St. John on November 15th.

He is currently under police custody, at the hospital, while the matter is being investigated.