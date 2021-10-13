Jamaican Gov’t Announces $50 Million in Grants for Olympians

The Finance Minister, Dr. Nigel Clarke, announced $50 million to reward the country’s Olympians.

Dr. Clarke says the sum will be allocated through the Sports Ministry.

In announcing the House of Representatives on Tuesday, October 12, The Finance, and the Public Service Minister said the athletes have made the country “very proud”.

Dr. Clarke also stated that earnings for most of the athletes had dried up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the Tokyo Olympics that was due to be held in 2020, being postponed by a year.

He noted that even on the Diamond League circuit, the prize money for winning the final was US$10,000, which was significantly higher in previous years.

Jamaica finished fifth on the track and field medals table at the Tokyo Games. The country’s athletes won four gold, one silver, and four bronze medals.

A 61-member team was chosen to represent Jamaica in athletics, boxing, diving, gymnastics, judo, and swimming in the Japanese capital.