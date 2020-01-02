Jamaican Ex-Cop Murdered on New Year’s Day

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Jamaican Ex-Cop Murdered – A Jamaican ex-cop was shot and killed on New Year’s Day, after leaving a party in Downtown Kingston.

He has been identified as Ricky Bailey, who resided in Canada. Bailey was said to have returned to the island last Thursday for the holiday season.

According to reports, about 4 a.m., on January 1, Bailey left a party that was being held at Sabina Park in downtown Kingston and was walking towards his motorcar, when he was ambushed by armed men who opened fire and shot him multiple times, before escaping from the scene.

The police were alerted and Bailey was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.

Antonio McKoy – News Reporter