Jamaican Embassy to Participate in ‘Around The World Embassy Tour’ on May 6

The Jamaican Embassy in Washington DC will, on Saturday (May 6), join more than 50 other foreign missions in the US Capital for Events DC/Passport DC Around the World Embassy Tour.
Events DC /Passport DC runs from May 1 to 31 and offers an outstanding array of cultural activities presented at embassy open houses, street festivals, performing arts venues, museums, and special receptions throughout the district.
Deputy Chief of Mission at the Jamaican Embassy, Nicola Barker-Murphy, in commenting on the event said, “Jamaica is thrilled to be joining with other Diplomatic Missions in Washington to be part of Events DC/Passport DC ‘Around the World Embassy Tour’ (AWET).
“AWET is part of a month-long journey around the world highlighting DC’s thriving international diplomatic community and its lively and varied culture,” she noted.
Ms. Barker-Murphy pointed out that “events like AWET present a wonderful opportunity to showcase our beautiful country to the world, given the thousands of people from the DMV and overseas who attend this annual event”.
“Jamaican businesses, both locally and those with presence on the ground, can engage with participants and share their products and offerings first-hand.
“The Embassy team looks forward to welcoming Jamaicans, friends of Jamaica and soon-to-be friends, to enjoy and sample our rich culture, including our world-renowned cuisine and music,” Ms. Barker-Murphy said.
“Events DC’s Around the World Embassy Tour and Passport DC attract nearly 27,000 attendees each year and allows the diplomatic community to highlight the very best of their home countries,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates.
She pointed out that “Washington DC is a world-class destination for many reasons. With such a high concentration of embassies, locals and tourists have an unparalleled opportunity to experience a wide range of local, national, and international traditions from around the globe”.
“I love that we can benefit from each other for inspiration and creativity in so many ways – art, cuisine, fashion, dance, music and so much more.”
