Jamaican Dollar Trading at $154.56

The local currency depreciated by $0.37 against its US counterpart on Monday, according to data from the Bank of Jamaica’s daily foreign exchange trading summary.

The Jamaican dollar closed trading at $154.56 on Monday from $154.19 on the previous trading day.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar settled at J$129.49, up from J$125.51, on Monday, while the pound sterling ended trading at J$210.14 down from J$212.78.