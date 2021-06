LABOUR

The US dollar gained $0.65 in value during trading on Wednesday, according to data from the Bank of Jamaica’s daily foreign exchange trading summary.

The local currency decreased by $0.65 against the United States dollar during trading to close at $151.42 from $150.77 on the previous trading day.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar settled at J$123.50, down from J$124.93, on Wednesday, while the pound sterling ended trading at J$212.30 up from J$211.04.